Anthony (Tony) Peoples Anderson of Savannah, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, following a short illness.
He was born on December 7, 1950 in Johnson City, Tennessee to Guy and Euretha Anderson.
Tony grew up in Johnson City and after graduating from high school he joined the Marines. Tony served for three years and then returned to Johnson City and worked for CSX Railroad while attending college at East Tennessee State University. He graduated with a degree in accounting. Upon graduation, Tony spent time traveling. He traveled to places including Peru, Spain, and Egypt. He then began working for the Board of Regions in Atlanta, Ga. In 1991 he married Estela and they moved to Savannah Georgia after Tony began working for Georgia Ports Authority. He worked for GPA for 22 years until he retired in 2013 having last worked in the position of Fringe Benefits Manager where he helped and cared for a lot employees and their families.
Tony was active member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Savannah previously serving as the head of the finance committee. Prior to that he was a member of N.G. Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church in Tennessee.
Tony loved his family and was a great cook. Tony also enjoyed western movies, history, collecting arrowheads, and was an avid reader. Tony had a great passion for the mountains and working on his family farm in Johnson City. Tony was also a true servant having volunteered at his church, the Exchange Club, the Red Cross, the Salvation Army and helped to care for his mother, mother-in-law and his neighbors.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Euretha Anderson. He is survived by his wife Estela, his son Nicholas, stepdaughter Alina (Bradley) Odom, and grandchildren Ava and Grant Odom. He is also survived by his brother Steven (Claudia) Anderson, his niece Amber Anderson and nephew Eric Anderson, of Tennessee.
The family will have a memorial service in Johnson City, Tennessee in the Spring of 2021.
In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any donations be made to N.G. Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3031 S. Roan Street. Johnson City, TN 37601, or to Immanuel Baptist Church 7375 Hodgson Memorial Dr. Savannah, GA 31406.