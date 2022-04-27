JOHNSON CITY - Anthony “Tony” Gugliotta, 75, of Johnson City, TN, passed away at his home on Saturday April 2, 2022.
Tony, son of the late Anthony and Marguerite Gugliotta, moved to this area in 1979 from Boston, MA, to start a family and build his career as a dialysis technician. He served in the United States Navy in San Diego, CA, during the Vietnam era and went on to graduate from East Coast Aero Tech in Massachusetts. He retired as a chief dialysis technician after 40 years of serving our community.
He enjoyed fishing and boating on the Atlantic Ocean and had a great appreciation for nature. He was a skilled marksman, avid hunter, and able to fix just about anything. He was a lover of history and encouraged others to ask good questions and question easy answers. He volunteered regularly at the VA hospital and poured much time and energy into loving his daughters and grandchildren. He especially loved taking his grandkids for rides on his ‘retired’ lawnmower.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly, of 46 years; two daughters, Amy (Ben) Jones and Jill Stroud as well as his six grandchildren, Brody, Mae, Emory, Bailey, Thomas, and Emmett. In addition, his sisters; Joanne Nevers and Dianne Sandahl as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family of Tony Gugliotta will receive friends from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM on Saturday April 30, 2022, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 12:30 PM. The private graveside committal service will be conducted at 2PM on Saturday at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tony’s honor to the Department of Biological Sciences at ETSU's Eagle Project.
