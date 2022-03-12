JOHNSON CITY - Anthony Patrick Combs, age 40 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center, after complications of diabetes. He was a son of Mark and Carol Conrey Combs, born to them on February 8, 1982 in Johnson City.
Anthony was best known for his silly personality and his love for his family. He greatly enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and grilling. Anthony loved helping others, in any way he could, and chose the gift of organ donation, after his passing.
He is preceded in death by his father, Mark Anthony Combs; an infant daughter, Autumn Rayne Combs; and his grandparents, Margaret and JW Conrey and Sam and Billie Combs.
Anthony is survived by his loving mother, Carol Combs; his children; Mariah Combs, Ireland Combs, and Anthony Patrick Combs II; his siblings; Allison Pollard, Laura Combs (Keyshun) and Brandon Combs (Terra); his aunt, Lana Smith; his uncle, Sammy Combs (Kay); as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins left behind to cherish his memory.
A graveside service for Anthony Patrick Combs will be conducted on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 12:00 noon in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with family members and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 11:50 A.M.
The Combs family will receive friends on Tuesday in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services after 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the graveside service at 12:00 noon.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Combs Family.