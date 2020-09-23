Anthony Noah Glenn, 30, passed away September 15, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee after a protracted battle with esophageal cancer. Anthony was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on May 3, 1990 to Regina and Tony Glenn. He attended Seneca High School in Seneca, South Carolina, and was a dedicated fan of Clemson football.
Anthony’s greatest joy in life was being a father to his son, Coleman. He was a completely devoted father, delighting in every moment he spent with Coleman. Coleman loved helping his Daddy with anything and everything, especially building things or working in the yard. They spent hours playing video games together, and had a special love for all things Mario. Anthony loved Coleman beyond measure and his greatest wish in life was to see him continue to grow as the wonderful person he already is.
In addition to being dedicated to his son, Anthony was a wonderful husband to his wife, Ava. He was patient and kind to a fault, offering unending support and love, her greatest friend and ally in all aspects of life. He loved sharing his hobbies and interests with her, creating a love of video games and Star Trek through innumerable hours spent together. He loved woodworking, his pets, and his yard, obsessing endlessly over the grass and how it looked. He also had an unending capacity for humor, and it was his greatest wish that his wife remember him laughing and telling jokes. He loved to make her laugh, making it his personal mission throughout his illness, even to the very end, to ensure that she continued to do so.
Anthony embodied the best of what we can all hope to be: a loving child, spouse, and parent. His compassion and quiet nature, his loyalty and strength, his love of his family and pets, his insistence on finding humor wherever he could, and the unmistakable good nature of his humanity stand as examples for us all. He will be missed incredibly. As we struggle to pick up the pieces of our lives and to begin to heal from the blow his loss has dealt us, we rejoice in the fact that he is no longer in the immense pain his disease caused. We take comfort in the knowledge that we will see him again and that he has taken his place with God in everlasting life. You are so loved, Anthony.
He is survived by his wife, Ava; his son, Coleman; his parents, Tony and Regina; his sister and brother-in-law, Michaela and John; his brother and sister-in-law, Christian and Vanessa; his nephews and niece, Jonathon, Nathan, Colton, and Reanna; his grandmother and her partner, Oma and Woody; and the pets that he loved, Lena, Pippin, Hopper, Proper, Banjo, and Cotton. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude’s Children Hospital in Anthony’s name, a cause close to his heart, or contact the family to donate to his son’s future education fund. A private memorial service will be held in his hometown on Sunday, September 27th.
