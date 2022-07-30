JUNEAU, AK - Anthony L. Pope (Tony), age 83, of Juneau, Alaska died July 6, 2022.
He was the son of Joseph D. Pope and Hope Shaw Pope of Johnson City.
Tony was born in Johnson City July 27, 1938 but spent his early childhood and his formative years in Oceanside, California with his family before relocation to Alaska.
Tony honorably served in the US Marine Corp.
He worked at Anderson Art Gallery where he was once proud to host an exhibit by renowned wildlife artist, Robert Bateman. Later, he opened a picture frame shop recognized as the go-to place for creative, professional framing work. He proudly earned certification as a “Master Framer”. He was also a talented photographer- an interest developed when he belonged to his High School Photo Club.
Tony was an avid collector of interesting objects such as antique clocks, toy robots from around the world and native Alaskan arts and crafts.
Tony was loved and respected by his family and all who knew him, especially Debbie, Alice and Ruby, his dear and loyal friends in Juneau.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Michael Pope of Piedmont, California, Sister, Linda Cox (Bill) of Jonesborough. Nephews: Michael Pope Jr. (Rachel) of Oakland, California, Darrin Peterson (Linda) of Fox River Grove, Illinois, Lawrence Peterson of Jonesborough. Niece Cynthia Brasseur (Steve) of Kirkwood, Missouri.
A private remembrance service will be held at a later date.