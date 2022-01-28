JOHNSON CITY - Anthony Burton Tester Sr., Happy Valley Road, Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on January 26th, 2022 at the age of 73. Burt was a lifelong fire prevention sprinkler fitter and was born December 9, 1948 to the late James Clyde Tester and Elva Arlene Dugger Tester. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers including Roy L. Tester, Michael James Tester and Fredrick P. Tester; sisters, Norma J. Tester Harrison, Deborah A. Tester Stout, Doris M. Tester Branch; a grandchild, Ema Jane Marie Tester; children, Sheri Campbell and James Campbell.
Anthony was of the Christian faith and attended Pinecrest Christian Church. He loved to cook and spend time with his family. He loved those around him and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was very mechanically inclined and able to fix anything that needed repaired. He always found a way to make it happen.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Donna Tester; Children, Sherry Tester, Anthony B. Tester Jr., Christopher Maston Tester (Tracey Nicole), Patrick Thomas Tester of Coshocton, OH, Joel A Tester (Penny), Frank Lascola, and Richard Campbell; grandchildren, Andrew Tester, Aaron Stansell, Darion Jade Tester, Cassius Tester, Maston J. Tester, Mary Elva Tester and Ava Rae Tester, Kelsey Nicole Carrier, Alex Campbell and Matthew Campbell; great grandchildren, Krisli Carrier and Chandler Carrier; brothers and sisters, Linda K. Tester, Rose Marie Branch and Robert L. Tester. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital for the excellent care and compassion shown to Burt during his illness.
Those who wish to make donations are asked to make them to Pinecrest Christian Church, 124 Woodland Drive, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601 in honor of Anthony Burton Tester Sr.
Online condolences and memories of Burt may be made at https://www.tetrickfuneralhome.com/. The Tester family has been entrusted to Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 North Riverside Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37644.