LIMESTONE - Annie Wortman Bennah, passed away on February 28th at her home at 2068 Buttercup Lane in Limestone, TN at the age of 93 after a weekend being surrounded by four generations of her offspring.

Affectionally known as “Grandmother” by all, Annie was born on April 14, 1929, to parents Otto Wortman and Nancy Yeah in the town of Rivercess, Liberia, West Africa. She spent her earliest years in Rivercess and Monrovia in Liberia. During her adolescence, she relocated to Kingsville Township in Liberia where she attained her secondary-level education.

