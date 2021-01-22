GRAY - Annie Mae Hall, 81, of Gray, TN, passed into the arms of her Lord and Saviour Tuesday January 19,2021. Annie was born on June 3, 1939 in Johnson City, TN to the late Woodson and Beulah Rhea. She was the third of ten children in that family.
Annie accepted Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of Thankful Baptist Church where she served in almost every area. She was a faithful member of the choir, usher board, BWA's, taught Sunday School, drove the church bus, volunteered with VBS and Meals with Wings to name a few. She also made history at Thankful when she became one of the first Deaconess of the church. Annie LOVED Jesus and her Thankful church family.
Annie Mae (as she was affectionately called by many) attended Langston High School. She retired from East Tennessee State University's Department of Facilities after 42 years of faithful service.
In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, Deaconess and friend, Annie Mae did and loved many extracurricular activities. She enjoyed going for walks, traveling, music, dancing and she was an avid bowler.
Annie was proceeded in death by her parents, a daughter Dorothy Carson, her loving husband Charles E. Hall and a grandchild Carla Streater.
She leaves to cherish her memories: Daughters Patsy Goines, Dora Carson both of Johnson City, TN, Mary Hall Jackson of Nashville, TN. Sons Doug (Melody) Carson, Charles {Charlie Boy} (Selina) Hall of Kingsport, TN. Stepdaughters Dianna Conyers of Coatesville, PA, Leslie (Brice) Bassett of Johnson City, TN. Stepson Patrick Hale of Johnson City, TN. Sisters Mary Alice Whiteside, Carolyn (Ralph) Chubb and Vanessa (Ronnie) Stephens all of Johnson City TN. Brothers Carl (Francine), John (Sylvia), Lawrence (Linda), Joe and Mike(Claudette) Rhea all of Johnson City, TN and Robert Rhea of Clinton, MD. Brothers- in Law Clarence(Barbara), William {Moosie} and Michael (Elaine) Hall all of Johnson City, TN. Sisters-in-Law Renea Hall of Jonesboro, TN and Mary Allen of Johnson City, TN. Grandchildren Robert Jr. and Richie Goines; Quentin, Shakniqa and Bricyn Bassett; Javion Hall, Myla Jackson and Charles B. Hall. A very special friend Ms. Bertha M. Swepson. Also, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and fond friends whom she loved and that loved her dearly.
A Graveside service will be held at 12:30pm Monday January 25, 2021 at Washington County Memory Gardens in Johnson City, TN.
