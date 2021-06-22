JOHNSON CITY - Annemarie France, 73, of Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The daughter of the late Robert & Elfriede Baetz France, Annemarie was born in Germany on April 9, 1948.
Annemarie enjoyed reading and traveling, and she loved spoiling her three granddogs.
She is survived by her daughter, Courtney Smith and partner, Steve Robinette, her three granddogs, Duke, Duchess and Prince, uncle, Marion France, and cousin, Shannon Bailey.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Steven Smith, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Annemarie’s name to the American Cancer Society or the Washington County Humane Society.
