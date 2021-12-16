JOHNSON CITY - Anne Loucile Tallman, 65, Johnson City, passed away at home on December 15, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Anne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She grew up in Bristol, TN and graduated from Tennessee High School. She graduated from ETSU and made her home in Johnson City. Anne enjoyed traveling, shopping, and decorating. Spending time outside was something Anne loved, and she always expressed her appreciation for the beauty of nature. She loved to tell stories and spend time playing and laughing with her grandsons. Anne retired as a Sr. Review Officer from the Bank of Tennessee where she happily worked for 17 years. She previously worked for Sun Trust and Hamilton Bank. She was a member of the Boones Creek Christian Church.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, William Wright, Jr. and Helen Waddell Wright.
Those left to cherish her memory include her devoted husband of 44 years, Robert (Bob) Tallman; loving son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Tracy Tallman; two grandsons, who were the light of her life, Reed and Heath; brother, Bill Wright (Angela); sister-in-law, Linda Carrico (Martin); brothers-in-law, Duane Tallman (Lori) and Jim Tallman (Kay); several nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Visitation will be held at Boones Creek Christian Church on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 PM, followed by a service lead by Pastor David Clark at 3:00 PM. Interment will be at 10:00 AM on Monday at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City. Assisting as pallbearers are Martin Carrico, Tim Hensley, Duane Tallman, Jim Tallman, Ben Wright, Bill Wright IV.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/involved/donate or the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/donate.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Tallman family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Tallman family. (423) 282-1521.