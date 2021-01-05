Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate. Proverbs 31:31
JONESBOROUGH - Anna Ruth Sarber, age 83 of Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 3, 2021.
Anna was born on November 30, 1937 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia to the late Franklin and Alice Huff Durham. She attended Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church for many years. Anna was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Sarber; son, Jeffery Sarber; and grandson, Matthew Sarber.
Left to cherish Anna’s memory are her children, Brian Sarber (Traci), Ronald Sarber and Leroy “James” Sarber, Jr.; grandchildren, Veronica, Douglas,Travis Sarber and Melissa Hall; eleven great-grandchildren; and many friends.
Anna will be laid to rest on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. The family has requested that all services be private due to COVID-19.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com.
The care of Anna Ruth Sarber and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.