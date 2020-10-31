JOHNSON CITY - Anna Marie Carmon, 59, of Johnson City, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her daughters home surrounded by her family. She was a life-long resident of Johnson City.
Anna was a homemaker most of her life. She was a devoted mother. Anna loved and cared for her family very much. In her free time, she enjoyed camping, watching scary movies, setting around the camp fire, and working jigsaw puzzles.
Anna was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Cole Surber; and sister, Vicky Ledford.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Brummitt and fiancé Mitchell Campbell; sons, Donny Carmon, Michael Carmon and wife Kahla; grandchildren, Alexia Brummitt, Lauren Brummitt, Jaydon Brummitt, Leah Carmon, and Patton Carmon; step granddaughter, Alexia Campbell; former daughter-in-law, Brittany Carmon; sisters, Cathy Coy; brothers, Larry Tester and wife Melissa, Brian Tester and wife Angel.
The Carmon family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday, November 2, 2020 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home from 5:00pm-7:00pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Doug Hartley officiating. Everyone who wishes to attend is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The Carmon family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their exceptional care, all their family and friends that were there for them, and Pastor Doug Hartley for all the visits.
