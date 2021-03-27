JONESBOROUGH - Anna Mae Tipton, 81, of Jonesborough, TN, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Johnson City, she was the daughter of the late Tom and Vernie Smith Tipton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Tipton.
Left to cherish her memories are: Bobby Ray Putman of Jonesborough; sister, Shirley Crawford of Jonesborough; brothers: Roy Tipton (Linda), Bill Tipton (Wanda), and Teddy Tipton (Judy Gohan); several nieces and nephews, including Debbie Jennings (Charles) and special friends, Joshua and Melissa Ley.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Mosley Cemetery, Hwy 226 North in Bakersville, NC with G. B. Garland officiating.
Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Tipton Family.