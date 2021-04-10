JOHNSON CITY - Anna Mae Ensor Estep, age 86, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a daughter of the late Everett Ensor and Mary Alice Goodman Ensor, born to them on July 13, 1934 in Sullivan County, Tennessee.
Anna Mae attended River of Life Church in Piney Flats, Tennessee. She was a member of TOPS weight loss club for many years. She greatly enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and friends.
Along with her parents, Anna Mae is preceded in death by her brother Hansel Ensor.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Issac Estep; daughter Pamela Armstrong and fiancé Raymond Markland; grandson, Cody Armstrong; sister, Edith Elliott and husband Clyde Elliot; sister-in-law Juanita Ensor, and various nieces and nephews including Douglas Elliott and Sandra Harris.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Tetrick Funeral Service, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN. 37601.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. in Washington County Memory Gardens, with Pastor Mark Street officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.