PINEY FLATS - Anna Mae Duncan, 92, Piney Flats, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at NHC Healthcare Johnson City.
She was born in Knox County to the late Edward Frank and Pearl Woods Pettigrew.
She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Johnson City and a retired elementary school teacher in Sullivan County.
In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by: her husband, Rev. William F. Duncan; one son, William “Billy” S. Duncan; one grandson, Bradley Duncan; two brothers, George and Jim Pettigrew; and one sister, Evelyn Turley.
Survivors include: one daughter, Martha Frizzell; one son-in-law, Peter; one grandson, Jackson and his wife Karah; one daughter-in-law, Linda Duncan; and one granddaughter, Sarah.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.
A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Tommy Hood officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Morris-Baker Funeral Home by 9:45 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
