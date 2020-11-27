JOHNSON CITY - Anna Lou Maupin, age 81, of Johnson City, TN passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Waters on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Anna was the daughter of the late Earnest Maupin and Maymie Eggers Maupin.
She was preceded in passing by her brother, Cecil Maupin; brothers-in-law, George Campbell, Carl Ferguson, and Wayne Oliver, and a special friend Clayton Campbell.
Anna was a member of the Rich Acres F.W.B. Church. She loved her church family and listening to gospel music. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
Anna is survived by sisters; Bonnie Campbell, Lillian Oliver, Betty Ferguson, Louise Thompson (Richard), Margie Barry (Jim) and Viola Verran, and a very special friend; Clark Verran. Several Nieces and Nephews also remain to cherish Anna’s memory.
A visitation for Anna will be held Saturday. November 28, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 pm in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City, TN.
A Graveside Service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Johnson City, TN with Pastor Kenneth Grindstaff officiating. Pall bearers will be Johnathan Barry, Jason and Tyler Thompson, Johnny Ferguson, Cory and Andrew Walker, Matthew Conley, and Clark Verran.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rich Acres F.W.B. Church 1245 King Springs Rd. Johnson City, TN 37601.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Waters for their kindness in caring for Anna.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family is requesting no visitors or food at the home. Thank you so much for your understanding.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.