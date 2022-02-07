UNICOI - Anna Lee Perkins, 78, Unicoi, died Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Anna Lee was a Johnson City native, and a daughter of the late Clifford and Ethel Higgins Berry.
She was a 1961 graduate of Science Hill High School.
Anna Lee, along with her husband Jerry, enjoyed raising cattle.
She was a member of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, Anna Lee was preceded in death by her brother, William Berry.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Perkins; sister, Patricia (Berry) Fox; niece, Connie Fox-Samson; nephew, Charles Alan Fox.
The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 2:00 P.M., in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Pastor Freddie Dean Bennett, officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Perkins family. (928-6111)