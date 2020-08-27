ERWIN - Anna J. McNalley, 87, Erwin went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 with family by her side, following a lengthy illness at The Center on Aging and Health. Ms. McNalley was born in Unicoi County and lived there most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Virgie Smith Ollis and was also preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Franklin in 1995 and her second husband, Stuart McNalley in 2004; three sisters, Nancy Lou (infant), Lola Mae and Barbara Jean; also a brother, Carl Lee Ollis.
Ms. McNalley was a devout Christian and a very loving mother and grandmother. She was blessed with the “gift of giving” and it gave her joy to help her family or anyone else she knew was in need. Anna’s favorite pastime was reading her Bible and working in her yard for hours at a time. She retired from Siemens Corporation.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Whitson and husband, Ronnie of Erwin; her granddaughter, Christy Vance and her husband, Robert of Erwin; four brothers, Farrell Ollis and wife, Linda of Erwin, Roy Ollis and wife, Barbara of Jonesborough, J.R. Ollis and Harry Ollis and wife, Lura Mae all of Erwin; one sister, Rena Drake and husband, Gary of Georgia; several nieces and nephews; and ex-son-in-law, Tom Lowe and wife Vicky.
Graveside services for Anna will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel Portico with Pastor E. L. Wheeler officiating. For those attending please meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM. A private family viewing will be held at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association at 2319 Browns Mill Road, Suite D6, Johnson City, TN 37604 and/or St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to thank the nurses and other staff at The Center on Aging and Health for their unwavering care and support. A very special Thank You to Ashley Post (LPN), Jennifer Turner (RN), Diane Wilholt (RN), Anna Lingerfelt (D.O.N.), Laurel Bryant (LPN), Becky Williams (CAN), April Brooks (LPN), Melissa Edwards (LPN), Donna Jones (RN) and Matthew James (CAN).
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the McNalley family. 423-928-2245