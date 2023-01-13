JONESBOROUGH - Anna Holmes Walls, 103, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, earned her heavenly wings while surrounded by her loved ones, at her home, on January 12, 2023.
Anna was born into the loving home of the late Albert Jackson Holmes and Ethel Hicks Holmes, of Jonesboro. She was one of eight children.
She graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1938.
Anna married Elbert “Buck” Walls in 1948, with whom she shared her life and love.
She was a lifetime member of Jonesborough Presbyterian Church.
Anna had a heart for others and volunteered as a home room mother, Cub Scout leader, and Girl Scout leader. Her hobbies included her masterful talent as a seamstress in making wedding dresses and Halloween costumes, along with baking and cooking which she enjoyed very much. She won a beauty contest while on her honeymoon and could still win another beauty contest at age 103.
Along with her parents, Anna is preceded in death by her loving husband, Elbert Walls; one son, Tim Walls; one infant daughter, Rebecca Walls; four brothers, Ed Holmes, Gordon Holmes, Howard Holmes, and Clyde Holmes; three sisters, Christine Sprinkle, Mary Frank Smalley, and Alberta Purdy; and one daughter-in-law, Davona Walls.
Those remaining to cherish her memory include: one son, Gordon Walls; one daughter, Debbie Walls; three grandchildren, Cody (Caitlin) Walls, Ashley (Chris) Walls Layer, and Ethan (Marlene) Walls; and four great-grandchildren, Sebastian Layer, Jasper Layer, Olivia Walls, and Aspen Walls.
A visitation is scheduled from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in the Dogwood Chapel at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service for Anna will begin at 5:00 pm and will be officiated by Rev. Alan Huff.
The committal service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. We ask those wishing to attend to meet there no later than 9:50 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Jonesborough Presbyterian Church Maintenance Fund at www.jpcusa.org or by mailing the contribution to P.O. Box 383 Jonesborough, Tennessee 37659.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E Oakland Avenue Johnson City, Tennessee 37601, is honored to serve the family of Anna Walls. 423-282-1521.