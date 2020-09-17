JOHNSON CITY - Anna Hilton Knight, 92, of Johnson City, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Cornerstone Village. Anna was born to the late James R. Hilton and Minnie Kiser in Dickenson County Virginia. She was a member of East Unaka Christian Church. Anna spent most of her life in Johnson City and worked for Dr. GK Scholl for almost 50 years. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother.
In addition to her parents Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Knight Jr.; stepmother, Annie Adkins Hilton; sisters, Imogene Adkins, Jamie McCoy, and Betty Houston; brothers, Hassell and Clyde Hilton.
Anna is survived by her son, Ken Knight and wife Gail Vant Zelfde; sister, Lucy Trent; brother, Don Hilton and wife Carolyn; along with several; nieces and nephews.
The Knight family will honor Anna’s life with a Graveside Service on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery beginning at 10:00am with Gail Aurelio leading the Service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of East Unaka Christian Church. Everyone who wishes to attend the Graveside is asked to meet at the Cemetery by 9:50am. For those who wish to register their presence and pay their respects, Anna will lie in state in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home on Sunday September 20, 2020 from 1:00pm-4:00pm.
The Knight family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Cornerstone Village.
In lieu of flowers the Knight family has requested that donations be made to East Unaka Christian Church. 1201 E. Unaka Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Knight family by visiting www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 928-6111