JOHNSON CITY - Anna Elizabeth Arnett, 67, of Johnson City died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at her residence. She was a native of Johnson City, daughter of the late Milton J. and Gladys Helen Freeman Cox.
Anna was a former employee and metal worker for Alamite Corporation.
She was of Baptist faith and had attended the Day of Deliverance Church.
Anna enjoyed her gardens and loved her dogs and especially spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents; her husband, Maxie “Skip” Arnett; a brother Tommy Cox and a sister Bonnie Jo Hughes all preceded her in death.
Those left to share her memory: her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and William Miller; son, Skipper Lee Arnett; sister and brother-in-law, Mary J. and William Walters; two grandchildren, Christopher Teague and Amber Hughes; one great granddaughter, Hazel Hawk; several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Arnett is to be cremated and there are no public services scheduled at this time.
The family would like any memorials made to her favorite charity the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd Street, NY, NY 10128-6804.
