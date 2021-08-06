JOHNSON CITY - Anna Collins, age 77, of Johnson City, entered into heaven on Wednesday August 4th 2021. She was a loving mother, and grandmother. She loved her family with all her heart and they were all dear to her. Anna retired from Siemens in Johnson City after 25 years of service. She was a Christian who loved the Lord with all her heart, always praying for her family and friends. All of her life she was always looking to help someone in any way she could. Her favorite things were being together with her family, listening to preaching on Sunday mornings and of course being at the beach.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James J. Collins Sr. “Jimmy” and her parents David and Martha Campbell; brothers, Junior Campbell and Ralph Davenport.
She is survived by her children, Lora Casey and Brad, James Collins Jr. and Mary, Kathy Potter and Steve; grandchildren, James Casey and Carrie, Joshua Casey, Tabitha Fisher, Bridget Gray and Randy, Kirsten Robinson and Darrell, Brittney Bowling and Ryan, Heather Classen and Chris; 12 great grandchildren; two sisters, Marie Matherly and Joyce Ellis; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Anna Collins will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Lenny Smith officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 am Monday, in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be James Collins Jr., Billy Joe Collins, David Collins, Garrie Collins, Thomas Wilson, and Roy Reed. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am Monday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Collins family. (423) 610-7171