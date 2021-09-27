FRIENDSVILLE, TN - Anna Belle Hart Webb, 88, Friendsville, Tennessee formerly of Elizabethton passed away Saturday September 25, 2021 at the residence of her daughter Glenda. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late William “Bringer” & Ida Jones Hart. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She was employed at Winn-Dixie for 25 to 30 years. She was a member of Watauga First Baptist Church. Anna loved cooking and reading. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands: Vernon Tittle and Vernon Webb, by a great great granddaughter: Ellie, her brothers: Frank, Willard, Bruce, Joe, Monroe, Claude, Glen & Gene and her sisters: Geneva Williams, Juanita Shell, Viola Mottern, Beulah Garrison and Helen Allen. Anna Belle was one of fifteen children. At an early age Anna Belle was very ill. The family resources were very limited and times were tough. Anna Belle’s oldest brother, Frank and wife Billie had no children of their own, so with the blessings of Anna Belle’s mother & father, they stepped in and cared for her as their own. Anna Belle loved being with her family and especially her great great grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters: Glenda Tittle Kinlaw & husband John, Friendsville, Tenn. and Sheila Tittle Smith & husband Steve, Elizabethton. Grandchildren: Tenna Bivins & husband Barney, Jerry Lyons & wife Wendy and Jennifer Tucker & Husband Charles. Eight Great Grandchildren and Five Great Great Grandchildren. One Sister; Louise Hart Sheffield & husband Clarence. Several nieces & nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Art Webb officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Friends may register their presence and view the body at the funeral home 1 to 5 p.m. Monday. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Webb Family