JOHNSON CITY - Anna “Annie” Bell Cox Hughes, 84, Johnson City, entered the gates of Heaven at 3:15 A.M., Monday, July 11, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Johnson City.
Anna was a native of Johnson City and a daughter of the late Ed and Cecil Garland Cox.
Anna was a long-time member of Wayside Baptist Church, Johnson City. She enjoyed working in her flowers, canning, raising goats and most of all she loved her great grandkids.
In addition to her parents Anna was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Hughes Humphrey and sister, Gail Buckingham.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, James Robert “Bob” Hughes; son Dennis Hughes and wife Marie; son-in-law Ross “Mig” Humphrey; granddaughter, Brandy Humphrey Moore; great-grandson, Shane Moore; great-granddaughter, Aubri Moore; sister, Sylvia Ramsey, Linda Hensley, Shirley Bell; brother, Jimmy Cox and wife Faye; several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in Mountain Home National Cemetery Historic Section with Pastor Steve Hilman and Pastor Allen Whitehead, officiating. Pallbearers will be chosen from friends and family. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601, by 1:30 P.M. to follow in procession.
In-lieu-of flowers contributions are requested to be made to Kari’s Heart Foundation, 701 N. State of Franklin Rd. Suite 8, Johnson City, TN 37604.
The family would like to extend special thank you to NHC Healthcare Johnson City for the excellent care given to Anna.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.wadugger.com
Woodall-Anderson & Dugger Funeral Home, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Hughes family (928-2245)