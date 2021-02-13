Jonesborough - Anna “Ann” Rice, 69, of Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at her residence.
Ann had lived in in Jonesborough since 1990. She was the daughter of Lilla Walsh and the late Walter Lee Sullivan.
Ann enjoyed reading romance novels and shopping. She had a soft spot for dogs. Ann was a dog’s best friend. Ann enjoyed being with her friends at the Wellness Center three days a week.
In addition to her father, Ann was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan Rice; brother, John Walsh; step father, Bernard Elmer Walsh.
Survivors include her loving husband of forty-nine years, Jim Rice.
The family of Anna “Ann” Rice will receive friends from 1 to 3 pm Monday, February 15, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Services. A private inurnment service will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Tuesday February 16, 2021.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guests we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID-19 guidelines. We ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines.
