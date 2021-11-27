BOONES CREEK - Anna “Anitta” Sams, of Boones Creek, Tennessee, passed away at NHC Healthcare in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Monday afternoon, November 22, 2021. Anna was born on August 21, 1939, in Athens, Greece, to the late Panos Scoularidoudes and Irene Koledakes Scoularidou.
Anna was a native of Greece but moved to the United States when she was 21 years of age with her husband Gary Sams and daughter Brenda. She had obtained her high school diploma while in Greece. She attended Harmony Baptist Church located in Jonesborough, Tennessee. She found many joys in life including knitting, completing puzzles, watching gameshows, watching UT sports, and watching her granddaughter Whitney play Volleyball. She also had a love of all animals.
In addition to her parents, Anna was also preceded in death by the father of her children, Gary Sams; as well as one brother.
Those left to cherish Anna’s memory include her two daughters, Brenda Clear and Tammy Sams; her son and his wife, Richard & Sonya Sams; two sisters in Athens, Greece; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who knew her as MiMi, Christopher Clear, Courtney Clear, Corey LeVin, and Whitney Sams, Alyssia Clear, Scarlett Clear, Urijah Tester, and Kylor Clear; several nephews; her birds, Cotia and Lou; and her adorable little granddog, Tiko.
The family will be receiving friends at Harmony Baptist Church located at 1162 Harmony Road, Jonesborough, Tennessee, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 6:00-7:30 pm. A service will immediately follow, Pastor Steve Pate will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Anna’s name to the Washington County Animal Shelter.
Condolences can be sent to Anna’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
