ELIZABETHTON - Ann Lucretia (Bodo) Viens, 82, of Elizabethton, TN, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family at Sycamore Shoals Hospital on Saturday evening, March 12, 2022. Ann was born in Putnam, Connecticut, on November 21, 1939, to the late Laurell A. Bodo and Rachel E. (Todd) (Bodo) Hilton.
A native of Putnam, Connecticut, Ann was a graduate of Putnam High School. She lived and raised her family in Connecticut for over 75 years, working as an LPN for many of those years. She had resided in Elizabethton, Tennessee for the last six years.
Ann enjoyed knitting, puzzles, crafting, crosswords, and spending time with her beloved family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will forever be loved by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.
The only child of Laurell A. Bodo and Rachel E. (Todd) (Bodo) Hilton, she was preceded in death by both parents and her step-father Roswell J. Hilton.
Ann is survived by her loving husband of over 60 years, Maurice D. Viens; sons, Raymond and Michael; daughter, Lisa; granddaughters, Kayla, Jenny, Alyce, Brittany, and Katie; and two great-grandsons, Jackson and Carter.
No services are scheduled to be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fellowship Community Church at 210 9th Street, Watauga, TN 37694.
Condolences can be sent to Ann’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
