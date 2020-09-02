JOHNSON CITY - Ann Oakes, 75, Johnson City passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Elizabethton and was the daughter of the late Perry and Mary Hendrix Holland. Mrs. Oakes was a member of the Hopwood Christian Church. She retired from K-Mart after many years of service. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Penix and her second husband, Rodney Oakes; a brother, Jack Holland.
Survivors include two brothers, Tom Holland of Johnson City and Lynn Holland and wife, Pauline of Elizabethton; an uncle, T.C. Hendrix of Kingsport; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Per Mrs. Oakes request she will be cremated and no formal services held. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made in Ann’s name to St Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
