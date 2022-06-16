JOHNSON CITY - Ann Nelms Beard, 96, Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Ann was born to Henry Clay and Erma Grace (King) Nelms in Johnson City, TN.
She was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City and loved her church and church family.
Ann was retired from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Mountain Home, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Kenneth G. Elliot, and her husband Maurice Beard. She is survived by her sister, Mary Nelms Cross of Oak Ridge, TN, along with many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends. She dearly loved them all.
Ann enjoyed music, movies, going to plays, and reading. She will be remembered for her quick wit and her love of chocolate. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend.
The family offers special thanks to Katherine Sahlin for her friendship and dedication over the years to help Ann remain independent, and to Valerie Vines and her team of caregivers that allowed Ann to spend her final weeks in comfort and surrounded with care and compassion.