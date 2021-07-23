“A loving, caring and devoted wife, mother and mamaw”
LIMESTONE - Ann Moore, 74 of Limestone went home to be with the Lord, unexpectedly Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Funeral service will be conducted at 7pm on Saturday, July 24th in the funeral home chapel, with Minister Mike Carter officiating. Graveside services will be 2pm on Sunday, July 25th in Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Turnmire, Jeremy Light, Hunter Guy, Clint Moore, Ethan Moore, Mike Rush, Colt Turnmire, and Aron Singleton. Those attending the graveside services are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1pm, Sunday and then proceed to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may make memorial contributions to Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2501 Hwy. 81 North, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.