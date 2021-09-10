ELIZABETHTON - Ann McConnell went to be with the Lord on September 2, 2021, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, Tennessee. She was the devoted wife of Charles McConnell. They were blessed to share seventy years of marriage together.
Born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Alton and Sevella Machen Sr. She graduated from Langston High School in 1952 and was employed by Pharmaseal Laboratories as a Control Technician for thirteen years.
She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior as a young girl and was a member of Brown's Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, Elizabethton, Tennessee, and later joined Friendship Baptist Church, Johnson City, Tennessee, where she served as Deaconness, in the Carrie Moragne Missionary Circle, and Youth Department.
She had a heart for her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for helping and serving others. A champion for justice, Mrs. McConnell played an instrumental role in the desegregation of Johnson City Schools in the 1960s. Over the years, she had been active in a myriad of civic agencies and organizations including the Johnson City-Washington County Branch of the NAACP, the Johnson City-Washington County Area Boys and Girls Club, the Tennessee Human Rights Commission, the Upper East Human Development Agency CSBG, the Monday Club, and the Johnson City Senior Citizens Center. Mrs. McConnell had also served as president of Church Women United for the State of Tennessee.
Ann was preceded in death by daughters Ann Simmons and Sherry Bass; parents- Alton and Sevella Machen; grandparents- Mr. and Mrs. Newman and Orange and Pearl Machen; grandchildren- Gaylon McConnell, Katherine Workman, and Garrett McConnell; siblings- Alton Machen Jr., Shirley Murphy, Carolyn Bradley, and Billy Jack Machen.
She is survived by her husband Charles, children- Charlette Tate and husband Bennie; Eddie McConnell; Garry McConnell and wife Jodi; Tracy Bacon and husband Pedro; Sevella Mostella and husband Stephen and seventeen grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, brother-Jerry Machen and wife Linda, cousins, inlaws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Interment will be held at 1:00pm Monday September 13, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City. The family will have a private Celebration of Life prior to the Interment.
