ELIZABETHTON - Ann Hampton, age 80, of Elizabethton, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Hillview Health Care Center. Ann was born in Elizabethton to the late Fred S. and Elizabeth Gillespie Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Freddy Moore.
Ann retired as an Executive Director of the Tennessee Department of Education, Division of Special Education, with 24 years of service to the State. Prior to that she worked for several years as a Special Education Supervisor of Johnson County Schools. While living in Nashville, she generously donated her time and money to several charitable organizations. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Elizabethton. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education at ETSU and she received her Masters of Special Education at the University of Tennessee. Music was something she loved and she herself was a pianist and organist. Traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren were her favorite things.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Will Hampton and John Hampton both of Elizabethton, TN; her daughters, Mollie Hampton Hart (Sterling) of Liberty, TN; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Edward) Hood, Amanda Elizabeth Picciarelli, Laura Picciarelli (Jef) Holloman, LeeAnn Hampton, William Hampton, Kate Hampton and Callie Hampton; one great grandson, Rivers Hood; her sister, Susan Moore Walker of Erwin, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate Ann’s life will be conducted at 6:30 PM on Thursday, December 2, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Reverend Raymond Amos, Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Thursday.
Graveside and interment will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at 10:15 AM on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to The Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway Ste. 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Hampton family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.