JOHNSON CITY - Ann Eva Wetherington, 65, Johnson City passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Gurney and Lurlie Campbell Morgan. She was of the Baptist faith. Ann had worked for Seaver’s Bakery and Free Service Tire Company. She was a caregiver and had lovingly cared for her mother and father until their passing. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and Tony Morgan and two sisters, Mary Morgan Payne and Helen Morgan.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Robert L. Wetherington; a brother, Teddy Joe Morgan and wife, Kathy of Jonesborough; also several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Ann will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, February 26, 2021 in the Monte Vista Memorial Gardens with Pastor Joe Blankenship officiating. The family will receive friends at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City from 12:30 to 1:30 PM then proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.,com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Wetherington family. 423-928-2245