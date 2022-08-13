1937-2022
SPRINGFIELD, VA - Anna “Ann” Elizabeth Bowman Blizard of Springfield, Virginia passed away on Sunday, August 7. She had just celebrated her 85th birthday two weeks after experiencing a major stroke in July.
Raised in Johnson City in the 1940s and 1950s, Ann lived in the Washington area since 1960 after marrying Marvin Blizard in Johnson City. He then worked for the Naval Research Laboratory in the District of Columbia, and they settled in the Eastover area of Southwest Washington. During that time, she worked as a nurse for a doctor’s office in that city.
Eventually, Ann and Marvin moved to Annandale, Virginia. While living there, the couple’s son, Robert, was born at Fairfax Hospital. In 1964, they moved to the Ravensworth Farm neighborhood of Springfield, Virginia; they were original owners who lived there for the rest of their lives. Marvin, who spent most of his career with the Office of Naval Research, passed away in June 2021 at age 85.
Ann was born in Jacksonville Beach, Florida and lived for a while as a toddler in Norfolk, Virginia. She and her only sibling Jill were then brought to live with their aunt, Beatrice Bowman, and grandmother, Anna Smithson, in the historic Montrose Court apartment building in Johnson City. The sisters graduated from Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State College (now University), where she was in the Sigma Kappa sorority. Ann majored in nursing and became a registered nurse. She met Marvin while at East Tennessee State. Later, Ann obtained her master’s degree in psychology from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia and then worked for many years as a nurse in an Annandale doctor’s office.
Survived by her son, Ann survived her younger sister Jill, who passed away in 2003 in Bluff City, Tennessee. She and Marvin took care of Jill and her husband Les Childs until they died, as well as other relatives in their final days. Her interests included travel, cooking, movies, crossword puzzles, and pets. She had been a den mother for Cub Scouts and a room mother at Ravensworth Elementary School.
From 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, Robert will welcome family and friends of his mother at the Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in memory of Ann to East Tennessee State University’s College of Nursing.
