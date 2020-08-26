ELIZABETHTOWN, KY - Anita Ruth "Peggie" Crumley, 80, of Elizabethtown, KY, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was a native of Johnson City, TN, and an active military wife for 33 years. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Order of St. Joan D'Arc, and an Honorary Kentucky Colonel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis V. Crumley; and parents, Thomas William Houk and Eloise Andrews Houk.
She is survived by her son, Dennis V. Crumley Jr. (Cara) of New Market, AL; two daughters, Kimberly Ann Crumley of Elizabethtown, KY, and Mary Karen Wiseman (Kevin) of Norris, TN; a brother, Dr. Thomas William Houk, Jr. (Mary Sue) of Oxford, OH; five grandchildren, James Crumley (Megan), Christian James Crumley, Sean Cameron Crumley, Neven Grace Crumley, and Dennis Vincent Crumley III; a great grandchild, Scarlett Crumley and one on the way.
Visitation is on Friday, August 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. followed by a rosary from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, KY.
The funeral is on Saturday, August 29 at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown, KY, with Rev. Kirby Rust officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery on Fort Knox.
"You're our hero, you're our everything. Thank God for you, the wind beneath our wings."
