JOHNSON CITY - Anita Roddey Crawford of Johnson City, TN died peacefully on January 28, 2021 at the age of 90.
Anita was born in Lenoir City, TN on January 13,1931. She moved to Johnson City with her parents, Lillian and Jack Roddey, in 1946. She graduated from Science Hill High School, earned her Bachelor of Science from East Tennessee State University in 1952 and a Masters of Art from East Tennessee State University in 1958. Anita taught music at University School at ETSU.
She married Dr. Robert G. Crawford in 1960. They had two daughters, Carlisle and Roddey.
She joined Central Baptist Church in June 1946 with her parents. Anita was active in the music ministry by playing for a children’s choir, playing handbells, and singing in the Chancel Choir. She participated in several mission trips to Prince Edward Island, Portugal and Brazil with the clown and music ministry. She served through numerous ministries and committees, was on the Board of Directors, served as a Deacon and was the beloved teacher of the Esther Sunday School Class for 35 years.
Anita was a longtime member of The Civic Chorale, loved to travel, sew, knit, play duplicate bridge, cook and eat out with her friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert G. Crawford and their two daughters, Roddey Crawford and Carlisle Crawford.
She is survived by her step-son, Dr. Robert G. ( Marie) Crawford, Jr. and their daughter, Kasey Crawford and her cousins, Alisan ( James) Taylor, Jr.,
James B. Taylor,III, Mary Margaret ( Paul ) Jamison, David (Margaret ) Brown and Tamsen (Dennis) DeLong.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Ministry at Central Baptist Church, 300 N Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601 or to your favorite charity.
A graveside service will be conducted at Monte Vista Memorial Park under the direction of Dr. Tommy Hood, Reverend Gene Elliott and Reverend Tony Martin on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Family and friends may gather by 1:50 pm at the cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Crawford family. (423) 282-1521