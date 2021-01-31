JOHNSON CITY - Anita Hammitt Smith, 76, Johnson City, went to Heaven to be with Jesus, Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Anita was a native of Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late John Shirley and Gloria Nell Bacon, along with her grandparents who adopted her, J.F. and Nora Douglas Hammitt.
Anita was in the healthcare field for 40 years as a nurse. She was a member of Living Word Lutheran Church. Anita never met a stranger and was loved by all.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Smith, Sr., a sister, Bobo Potter, and a grandson, Triston Smith.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Eddie Smith and wife Cindy of Johnson City, Joseph Wayne Smith and wife Stacy of Erwin, Tommy Smith and wife Senora of Gray; step-mother, Emily Shirley; grandchildren, C.D. Smith, Levi Joseph Smith, Layla Galang, Isabella Smith, Alexander Smith, Joselyn Smith, Candace Smith; great-grandson, Oliver Smith; brothers, Joe Shirley, Gary Shirley; sisters, Elaine Osgood, Diana Campbell; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. from the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, with Pastor Andrew Stuebs, officiating.
The graveside committal service will follow in Washington County Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends Wednesday prior to the service from 12:00-1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Those in attendance are to wear a mask or protective face covering and practice appropriate social distancing.
Guests may view a LiveStream of Anita’s service by visiting our website.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Smith family. (610-7171)