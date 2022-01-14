JOHNSON CITY - Anita Goldstein Licht, 99, of Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at her residence.
She was a lifelong resident of Johnson City, born in Greeneville to the late Morris and Lena Goldstein.
Anita lived a full and wonderful 99 years that allowed her to witness many changes to the world, from street cars in Johnson City to man reaching the Moon. Her long life is celebrated as that of a loving wife to her late husband, Sidney, and caring mother to her son, Harold. She will be remembered by many for the time spent with Anita playing bridge or enjoying one of her well-made desserts.
Not only was Anita invested in her family, but in her community. After earning a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry at ETSU, she went on to shape many young minds as a teacher at Elizabethton High School and then as a substitute teacher at Science Hill High School. She was a member of the B’nai Sholom Congregation, and a member for over 50 years in the Order of the Eastern Star.
Anita was known as a wife, mother, friend, and teacher. In addition, she was a survivor. She fought both Colon Cancer and Breast Cancer over the course of her life and won the battle.
Alongside her parents, she is preceded in death by: husband, Sidney D. Licht; and brothers, Buford Goldstein and Gordon Goldstein.
Those surviving include: loving son, Harold Jay Licht, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Thanks are extended to her doctors and nurses, and the caring medical staff at the Johnson City Medical Center and at Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital. Further thanks to her close friends and neighbors: Mary Hyder, Dona Hyder, Brenda Blake Shorter, Dr. & Mrs. Beaver, Dr. Holbrook, Dr. & Mrs. Cole, Dr. Becky Copeland and Kim Carter.
A graveside service will be held for Anita at 2:00 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for those services.
In accordance with her faith, the family requests that flowers not be sent. Memorial contributions may instead be made to The American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Licht family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Licht family. (423) 282-1521.