Angelyn Irene Burnette Gibson passed into the arms of Jesus on April 6, 2023, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, TN. She was born on November 13, 1958, to the late Bradford and Helen Burnette.

The youngest of 3 children, she spent most of her growing up years in Memphis, TN and northern Mississippi area. She graduated from Coldwater High School in Coldwater, MS in 1976 and from Johnson University in Knoxville in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in communication. Angie, as she was known, spent most of her working life in ministry and then later in sales. The last 20 years of her life were spent working as a marketing director for the retirement home industry. She helped countless people find comfort, dignity, and joy in their final season of life in this last part of her career. She was an absolute treasure to know and work with and always treated those she was helping with the utmost care and respect. She was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church for the last 24 years. She loved her husband, kids, step-kids, grandkids, step-grandkids, and step-great-grandkids with all her heart and had many close and lifelong friends. She possessed a warmth and love that was only matched by her clever sense of humor.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you