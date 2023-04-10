Angelyn Irene Burnette Gibson passed into the arms of Jesus on April 6, 2023, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, TN. She was born on November 13, 1958, to the late Bradford and Helen Burnette.
The youngest of 3 children, she spent most of her growing up years in Memphis, TN and northern Mississippi area. She graduated from Coldwater High School in Coldwater, MS in 1976 and from Johnson University in Knoxville in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in communication. Angie, as she was known, spent most of her working life in ministry and then later in sales. The last 20 years of her life were spent working as a marketing director for the retirement home industry. She helped countless people find comfort, dignity, and joy in their final season of life in this last part of her career. She was an absolute treasure to know and work with and always treated those she was helping with the utmost care and respect. She was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church for the last 24 years. She loved her husband, kids, step-kids, grandkids, step-grandkids, and step-great-grandkids with all her heart and had many close and lifelong friends. She possessed a warmth and love that was only matched by her clever sense of humor.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Don Gibson; a sister, Christina Loyd; a brother, David Burnette; and a daughter, Kelly Roberts. Left to cherish her memory are her son- Kris Carlson (Angie); grandchildren- Lilia, Savannah, and Brielle Carlson, Ella and Branson Roberts; stepsons- Don Gibson Jr. (Susan), and Scott Gibson (Sandy); stepdaughter- Julia Gibson Hammer (Wiley); step-grandchildren- Dessi Gibson Ford, Amber Hensley (Trey), Lili Snyder, Bryce and Emery Hammer, and Erin Styles (Courtland); and step-great-grandchildren- Sierra Miller (Rhys), Emmalyn Hensley, and Harper and Hayden Styles.
There will be a celebration of life for Angie on Friday, April 14, at Boones Creek Christian Church in Johnson City, TN at 1pm. Minister and long-time family friend Dick Morris will be officiating.