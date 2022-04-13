JOHNSON CITY - Angelus Rafael Wayne Jauregui, 17, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of Rafael Jauregui and Rebecca Virginia Feathers Jauregui. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Donald “Duckie” Feathers; and paternal grandparents, Daniel and Juana Jauregui.
Angelus better known as Angel Bear to his family was a member of Cash Hollow Presbyterian Church. He always enjoyed loving on his mom and mamaw, and spending time with his family. He loved Curious George and listening to Dolly Parton music.
In addition to his mother and father, he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Charlotte Feathers; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 15, 2022 from 12:30PM until 2:30PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 2:30PM with Pastor Byron Paddock officiating. Entombment will be held in the Chapel Mausoleum at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the nursing staff at Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville for all their love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, in Angel Bear’s honor please bring a toy to have donated to the Children’s Hospital in his memory.
