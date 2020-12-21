Angelina Jeanette Fontana died on December 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with kidney, liver, and heart issues. She was born on November 1, 1976 (a bicentennial year) in Gainesville, Florida, to Myra Ellen Holden Fontana and Vincent Salem Fontana. She is survived by her parents, Myra Ellen Holden of Johnson City, TN and Vincent Salem Fontana of Farmington, NM; paternal aunts, Martha Fontana Kwon (and sons, Anthony & Nicholas); Liz Fontana Malkin (and daughters, Shannon Malkin Daniels and husband, Matt; and Danielle Malkin Roa & husband, Ray and baby, Patrick); maternal aunt, Jan Holden; maternal cousins, Lori Holden Reed (and children, Chris Holden, Alex Reed, & Katie Tilson); and Summer Sage Smith. She was preceded in death by her very dear grandmother, Naifey Musleh Saunders and her paternal grandfather, Sergio Fontana; paternal uncle, Pat Malkin; and her maternal grandmother, Jeanette J. Holden.Angelina was the recipient of many honors in school. She received the Good Citizenship Award, Certificate of Regular Attendance, portrayal of Mary the Mother of the Christ Child in the Ocala Christmas Pageant, Honor Student, Snowflake in the Ocala/Marion County Christmas Parade (privilege given to honor students), 1st Place Ribbon & Special Award Ribbon in the American Pen Poetry Contest, 1st Place Team Award (awarded for academic excellence), danced to the Serenade & Kiss Today Goodbye in the Bodies in Motion Ballet Recital, won the titles in the Miss Pardigras Beauty Pageant, Miss Southward Beauty Pageant, and Miss Spotlight Beauty Pageant. She won many modeling competitions including runway for Eva’s, Florida Formal Wear, Ariza and more and photographic modeling for Picture Gold, Event Productions & others. She worked in the food industry and had vast experience in all aspects of it. She worked as a server, a chef, a restaurant manager, and a personal chef. She was a very excellent and a very innovative chef and she loved to cook for friends and family. May the Lord bless all those who helped and prayed for Angelina. She is much-loved, sorely missed, and memories of her are very treasured. She was a very unique and special human being and a Christian who truly believed “in God we trust.” Per her wishes, Angelina’s remains will be cremated and scattered in the ocean in Florida in a private family ceremony. All those who wish to give memorials in Angelina’s memory are encouraged to make a donation to the donor’s favorite charity since Angelina had a heart for so many causes.