JOHNSON CITY - Angela Woodby Savage, 45, of Johnson City, TN went to be with the Lord Tuesday August 31,2021. Her passion in life was being a wife and a mother. She recently graduated college and was working as an RTI Teacher at Happy Valley Middle School and loved it because she loves children.
If you knew Angela, you knew that she loved her family fully and fiercely and that she was a true friend. You would also know that her children meant everything to her. She loved her husband with her entire heart and that even when she was sick, she was more worried about him than herself and never questioned her decision to do so. She was an amazing daughter, wife, mother, sister, auntie, and friend. Angela was a beautiful person inside and out and the world is a better place because of her. Angela was a 1994 Elizabethton High School graduate and a 2021 Northeast State graduate. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of almost 22 years Andy Savage. Her beloved son Matthew Savage, 14. Her beloved daughter Emily Savage, 6. Her father Larry Woodby and his fiancé Wanda Ibrahim. Her Stepfather Jim Brogdon. Her sisters Laura Woodby and Jennifer Farmer, Her Brother Andy Brogdon. Her Nieces and Nephews whom she loved dearly Joshua Woodby, Andy Humphrey, Felicia Humphrey, Cara White, Alex White, Dylan Brogdon, Drew Brogdon, Daniel Farmer, Cassidy Farmer, Bradley Farmer, Reese Thompson, Violet Mathes, Rogan Savage, and Cameron Savage. She was preceded in death by her mother Deborah Brogdon whom she loved dearly and her brother Matthew Woodby.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Angela Renee Savage will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 04, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Frank Flowe, officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home from 1-3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date at Lyons Cemetery. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the nurses staff of Franklin Woods and Johnson City Medical Center. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Angela to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Everyone attending the service please wear a mask.
