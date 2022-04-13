ELIZABETHTON - Angela Walker Lewis, age 50 of Elizabethton, Tennessee went to be with her Lord at her residence on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Angela is preceded in death by her mother, Sharon (Lowe) Walker and maternal grandmother, Dorothy Taylor.
Those left to cherish her memory include father, Skip Walker; loving husband of 33 years, Alan Keith Lewis; children, Chandler Lewis and Campbell Lewis; brothers, Michael Walker and Jeremy Walker; father-in-law, Steve Lewis; mother-in-law, Patti Lewis, all of Elizabethton.
A service to honor the life of Angela Walker Lewis will be conducted at 12:00pm on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Fellowship Community Church with Pastor Ken Hauser officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am to 12:00pm prior to the service on Saturday.
A graveside service and interment will follow the funeral at Markland Hill Cemetery on Buck Mountain. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Fellowship Community Church at 430 E 4th Ave, Watauga, TN 37694.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Angela Walker Lewis.