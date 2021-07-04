ERWIN - Angela Renee Warrick Hughes, age 52, of Erwin, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Holston Valley Medical Center. A life-long resident of Unicoi County, Angela is the daughter of Peggy Love Warrick and the late Charles Warrick. She was of the Holiness faith. Angela loved everyone and always had a smile on her face. She loved art and was very creative. She loved animals, the beach and planting flowers, but most of all, Angela loved her family. In addition to her father, Charles Warrick in 1993, Angela is preceded in death by one brother, Michael Warrick in 2012, and one sister, Missy Warrick in 2015. Also preceding her in death are her grandparents, John and Mamie Love and John and Mary Warrick; Aunt Carolyn Love McInturff; cousins: Tim McInturff, Mary Holt, and Travis McInturff; brother-in-law, Teddy Scott; and niece, Marissa Robinson.
In addition to her mother, Peggy Love Warrick, Angela Renee Warrick Hughes leaves behind to cherish her memory: Son: Gage Hughes and wife, Cheyenne; Sister: April Warrick; Uncle: Gerald Love and wife, Geraldine; Aunt: Deborah Love Mitchell and husband, Ray; Uncles: Larry McInturff, Kyle McInturff; Special cousin: Terrie McInturff Miller; Cousins: Tammy Hensley and husband, Dennis, Jeremy Hensley, Tony Love and wife, Katrina, David Beals, ReAnna Miller, Daniel Love, Jennifer Love, Austin Beals, Tristen Beals, Emily Jones; Nieces and nephews: Austin Warrick, Hope Robinson, Christian Robinson, Mikayla Scott, Colton Warrick, Madison Robinson, Jaiden Hartley, Aubri Reed, Ma’liyah Reed; Special friend of the family: Ann Morrison; Father of her son: Lee Hughes.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Angela Renee Warrick Hughes in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Pastor Charles David Byrd and Reverend Jimmie Simerly will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm and continue until service time on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 8, 2021 in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 am on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Lee Hughes, Colton Warrick, Chad Bailey, Jeremy Hensley, Harlan Miller, Franklin Holton and Jon Randolph. Honorary pallbearers are Austin Warrick and Chance Hughes.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at Valley Funeral Home.