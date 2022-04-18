JONESBOROUGH - Angela Marie Casey, 64. Jonesborough passed away Friday April 15, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness. She was born November 28, 1957 in Erwin, Tenn. to the late Harry Bowman & Mabel Nelson Smith. Angela was employed by American Water Heater for over 34 years with her special friends Tiny Sluder and Patsy Goines. Angela was a baptized believer and a member of Embreeville Church of Christ. She was a selfless, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed crafting, shopping, cooking and most of all spending time with her precious children and grandchildren. She devoted her life to her family and was happiest when everyone was together. Her contagious laugh and her spunky personality will never be forgotten. Everyone who met her loved her. She loved the Lord with all of her heart and depended on him daily to help her in her lowest times with her health and the loss of her precious son Jason. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Jason Casey, Sisters: Hazel Gillenwater, Carol V. Lane and Carol Rowe and a brother: Bob Bowman.
Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, James S. Casey. Her Children: Linda Casey, J.J. (Nikki) Casey and Jeff (Wendy) Casey. A daughter-in-law: Rebecca Casey. Her Grandchildren: Zackery (Andrea) Casey, Ezra (Ashley) Casey, Taylor (Max Clouse), Dawson Casey, LeeAnna Casey, Samuel Casey, Jallen Casey, Melissa Hogland and Brittney Holland. Her Great Grand Children: Raelynn Marie Clouse and Ava West. Her Siblings: Mamie King, Kathy Tipton, Mickey Garland, Carl. F. Smith, Art Smith, Harry J. Bowman, Ruby Casey and Gary Bowman. Several nieces & nephews including a special nephew: Jimmy Roberts. Angela was blessed with many special brothers and sisters-in-laws who she loved very much.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in the Nolichuckey Baptist Church, 288 Hwy 107, Jonesborough with the Pastor Joey Murdock officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in the Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4755 Cherokee Road, Jonesborough. Special music will be by Taylor Casey. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the church at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday and also at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday will be: J.J. Casey, Jeff Casey, Zackery Casey, Ezra Casey, Jeff Lane, Tim Barnett, Samuel Casey and Max Clouse. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Shanna Peterson and Dr. Michael Hodge and all the nurses from East Tn. Ambulatory Surgery Center and Critical Care Team at Johnson City Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Nolichuckey Baptist Church. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Casey family.