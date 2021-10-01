JONESBOROUGH - Angela Lee Hobbs Orcutt, 47, of Jonesborough, passed away on September 28, 2021, following a brief illness.
She was a lifelong resident of the area, known to many as ‘The Cake Lady’. Angie worked as a cake decorator and as owner/manager in several bakeries over the years. She loved her work, but she lived for her family. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, having Sunday dinners with her loved ones, and going to concerts with her sons.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ronnie Hobbs and Dorothy Johnson Hobbs; her brother, Ronnie Clifton Hobbs; and sister-in-Law Angela Gilliam Hobbs.
She leaves behind her loving family: husband, Matthew Orcutt; children, Ben Hobbs, Nicholas Orcutt and wife Kricket, Andrew Orcutt and wife Kierney; brother, Ronnie Allen Hobbs; special niece and nephew, Kendall Hobbs and Skylar Hobbs; the love of her life, grandson Roman; and many more nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Angie’s family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521