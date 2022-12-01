Angela Feathers Frye Dec 1, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CITY - Angela Feathers Frye, 61, of Johnson City, passed away on November 25, 2022, at her home.Service details can be found on her tribute page at www.morrisbaker.comMorris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, TN is honored to serve the Frye family. (423) 282-1521 Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Johnson City Angela Feathers Frye Morris Funeral Home Tribute Tn Service Recommended for you ON AIR