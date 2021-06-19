Angela Dawn Foster, 58, passed from this life Sunday, June 13, 2021 at The Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, Palm Coast, FL. She was born in Johnson City TN and was the daughter of the late Rev. Guy L and Ila Foster. Preceding her in death in addition to her parents Sue Foster (sister) and Steve Foster (brother) Kay Foster (Sister-In-Law). Angie had resided in Florida for many years. She was employed by
J C Penney Co, Daytona Beach FL in the Photo Department for 20 years before her disability. Surviving her are brothers Dan, David (Cindy) and Tom (Brenda) Foster. Several nieces and nephews also survive. A very special thanks goes to those who showed wonderful compassion and care for her. Special friends Linda Kinley, Kim Sague and Marty Calderwood. Also, appreciation goes to Advent Hospice nurses.
A private family service will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery Johnson City, TN.
Lohman Funeral Homes, Ormond Beach, FL