UNICOI - Angela D. Rutter Sullins, 54, Unicoi, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was a native of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Willard Sonny Rutter and Ginger Lou Harris Hoyle. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Todd Chapman; her maternal grandparents, O.C. Harris and Elaine Harris; also her paternal grandparents, W.B. Rutter and Jane Rutter.
Angie was a beautiful, loving mother, faithful wife, caring grandmother, and a wonderful friend. Her favorite vacations were spent at the beach, as well as any trips she got to take with her family. She loved listening to The Rolling Stones and other classic rock. Her favorite thing in the world was rooting for her son in all of his athletics. Angie was a Blue Devil to the core. Her love of her son was matched only by her adoration of her granddaughter. Angie’s greatest title was Grandmother. Some of the best of her final years were spent watching movies and cartoons with her granddaughter while painting fingers and toes together: she was the best and only customer at “Zaylah’s Salon”. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends alike; and she will never be forgotten. Finally united with her loving parents!
Survivors include her husband, Robie Sullins Sr.; her son, Jonathan Clinton Sullins and wife, Sidney of Marshall, NC; a sister, Amy Rutter of Erwin; a granddaughter, Zaylah Jayne Sullins; a niece, Hannah Carter of Knoxville; a nephew, Matthew Pate of Marshall; her step-father, Robert Vance and wife, Christy of Erwin.
Graveside service for Angela will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery, (Historic Section). There will be no formal visitation. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. For those attending this service please meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM to line up and go to pavilion for the service.
