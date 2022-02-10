JONESBOROUGH - Angela (Angel) R. Goodman Hensley, 50 of Jonesborough, passed away Sunday February 6,2022 @ Franklin Woods Hospital after a lengthy illness, Surrounded by many loved ones.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Billie and a daughter Whitney who were her world.
Also survived by Father and Mother, Luther and Ruth Goodman, Siblings Amy Hughes, Alex Goodman, and Anna Gurley, as well as Sisters and Brothers in law. She had several Nieces and Nephews in whom she loved along with several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
A special Thank You to Rev. Eddie Blazer.
At Angels request they’ll be no formal visitation at this time. A celebration of life will be at a later date for the family.
In lieu of flowers monetary donations can be made to Whitney Hensley Facebook pay or at cash app $Whensley22.